Narayana Nethralaya’s cash-counter-free eye hospital at Tumakuru to be launched on December 7

December 05, 2022 09:17 pm | Updated 09:23 pm IST - Bengaluru

Narayana Nethralaya, a city-based eye hospital, is set to open a cash-counter free eye hospital in Tumakuru. All one needs to avail treatment here is a BPL card.

ADVERTISEMENT

The five-storey hospital, spread across 40,000 sqft. has been named ‘Narayana Devalaya’. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and Siddaganga Mutt seer Siddalinga Swamy will inaugurate the hospital on December 7.

Built under the aegis of Narayana Nethralaya Eye Foundation, this hospital is located on the Bengaluru-Tumakuru highway in Karnataka.

Cataract surgeries

The hospital will provide cataract services for BPL adults and refraction error services and free glasses for children. “With three ultra modern cataract operation theatres, this hospital has a capacity to perform 50,000 cataract surgeries every year. All surgeries will be performed by experienced cataract surgeons using the latest technique,” K. Bhujang Shetty, chairman and managing director of Narayana Nethralaya, told The Hindu on Monday.

“Nearly 80% of reversible blindness in adults over the age of 50 in India is caused by cataracts. Continued vision loss from untreated cataracts can affect day-to-day living and quality of life for the elderly, especially from financially weaker sections. The good news is that, unlike many eye diseases, vision loss due to cataracts can be restored with a simple and safe surgery where the cloudy natural lens is removed and replaced with an artificial intraocular lens for clear vision,” he said.

Refractive errors

Pointing out that refractive errors are the most common cause of vision problems in children, the doctor said: “Blurred vision from uncorrected refractive errors can increase difficulty in performing vision-related tasks and impact their quality of life. Since many children from rural areas do not have access to or cannot afford spectacles for vision correction, they can walk into Narayana Devalaya and avail of spectacles, free of cost.”