Narayana Murthy gifts four-month-old grandson Infosys shares worth ₹240 crore

March 19, 2024 01:26 am | Updated 01:26 am IST - Bengaluru

N.R. Narayana Murthy, co-founder of Infosys, has given shares valued at over ₹240 crore to his four-month-old grandson, Ekagrah Rohan Murty, potentially making him the youngest millionaire in India.

Master Ekagrah now owns 1,500,000 shares, equivalent to a 0.04% stake, in Infosys, the country’s second-largest information technology services company, as per a regulatory filing the company made on both the bourses, BSE and NSE.

Post this share transfer, Mr. Murthy’s stake in Infosys has declined to 0.36% from 0.40%. The mode of allotment was off-market and the transaction came into effect on March 15.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT