Narayana Murthy, Founder, Infosys, endorses textbook for STEM students in India  

Published - September 15, 2024 07:40 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

In a significant move to advance STEM education in India, Pearson (FTSE: PSON.L) a learning company recently unveiled the 13th edition of ‘Conceptual Physics’ by renowned physicist Prof. Paul G. Hewitt in India. The unveiling took place during an event, held at the Infosys Science Foundation, with Narayana Murthy, Founder of Infosys.

Murthy endorsed the book as an essential reading for Indian students who want to master the principles of physics, said a press release.

“As we work to strengthen STEM education in India, it is essential that our students have access to world-class learning resources. ‘Conceptual Physics’ by Paul G. Hewitt is a prime example, emphasizing conceptual understanding and real-world applications to make physics more relatable.”

“I am thrilled that Pearson’s launch will make this invaluable resource accessible to STEM students across India. Such high-quality content is crucial for positioning India as a global education hub. ‘Conceptual Physics’ is student-centric and a vital step towards this goal.” said Narayana Murthy, Founder, Infosys.

Related Topics

education / physics

