Narayana Health, GiveIndia launch free vaccination drive

Aim is to ensure free and faster access to vaccines for underprivileged citizens

Healthcare chain Narayana Health, in association with GiveIndia, launched a free COVID-19 vaccination drive here on Saturday. Beginning with inoculating 2,000 people in its first phase, it will be expanded to a wider population of migrant labourers, underprivileged and underserved sections of the society across the country, it was announced.

In phase 1, the inoculation drive was hosted at Marhaba Palace, Govindapura, Masjid-E-Ateeq School, 1st Main Road Tank Garden in Someshwar Nagar and Government Primary Boys School, Attibele, covering beneficiaries above 18 years of age.

The programme was flagged off by Devi Prasad Shetty, Founder and Chairman, Narayana Health, and GiveIndia CEO and Founder 2.0 Atul Satija. With the campaign, #GetOneGiveOne vaccination drive was also announced with the aim of ensuring free and faster access to vaccines for underprivileged citizens.

Donation

Under the campaign, vaccine recipients at Narayana Health can donate a vaccine dose to someone in need. Corporates will also be encouraged to donate for every employee they get vaccinated through Narayana Health.

Speaking at the virtual launch of the initiatives, Dr. Shetty said, “Vaccination is the cheapest and most effective way to protect the country against COVID-19. A poor family of four will find it expensive to get everyone vaccinated in a private hospital and awaiting their turn might endanger their health and livelihoods. When you get your vaccine, please think about donating another vaccine to GiveIndia’s #GetOneGiveOne campaign. GiveIndia will work with Narayana Health to bring free vaccines to the doorstep of those in need - like young daily wagers who cannot afford to wait for their turn. Together, we can fight COVID-19 and make our country safe.”

Mr. Satija added, “With the goal to make vaccines available and affordable across India, this initiative will also help us inoculate low-income communities against the coronavirus in a timely manner. We are confident that with Narayana Health as our partner, we will be able to achieve greater coverage across both urban and rural areas and protect the most vulnerable from the pandemic.”