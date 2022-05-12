Narayana E-Techno School booked under JJ Act

The Mahalakshmi Layout police on Wednesday registered a case against Narayana E-Techno school situated in Nandini Layout for allegedly harassing the children for fee.

Based on a complaint filed by Ramesh V., BEO , north division, the police charged the school administration and teachers under various sections of the Juvenile Justice Act.

In his complaint, Mr. Ramesh said that the school allegedly harassed the students over payment of the fee in violation of the Government Order .

Many parents complained to the BEO office, following which Mr. Ramesh sent reminders and warnings, but the management and the teachers continued to harass the students, he alleged.

The police are waiting for the school to reopen so that they can question the students and the teachers. “We have asked the CWC members to help the police in recording the statement of children,” a police officer said.