Nano technology an under-tapped area in India: Prof. C.N.R. Rao

Nanotechnology has been making giant strides in the field of healthcare, but India is yet to tap its optimum potential, said Prof. C.N.R. Rao, Chairman, Vision Group on Science and Technology and Nanotechnology, government of Karnataka.

Speaking at the opening session of the State’s annual nano technology exposition, Bengaluru INDIA NANO 2020, on Monday, Prof. Rao said, “To explore the full potential of nano technology in healthcare, I urge our young scientists to conduct more research in the field of healthcare and come out with some great solutions. Bengaluru India Nano facilitates a global platform for convergence of research, academia and the industry.”

This edition will feature deliberations and discussions around energy for e-mobility, agriculture, clean water and environment, and manufacturing, apart from healthcare. The line up of speakers includes 30 Indian and international experts.

In his inaugural address, Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa said his government is keen to create a conducive environment to promote nanotechnology by facilitating strong institutional base, infrastructure support and skilled manpower. The State has plans to develop a nano park, in collaboration with the Centre. Action would also be taken for up-skilling and re-skilling the manpower required for this sunrise industry, he said.

“I call upon scientists and engineers to come up with innovative nano technology-based solutions for food security, energy security, water purification, healthcare, waste management and to combat environmental hazards, which are expected to increase many folds in the near future due to urbanisation, population growth and change in lifestyle,'' said the Chief Minister.