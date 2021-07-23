Nandi Hills will get a ropeway: Minister

Nandi Hills, in Chikkaballapur district, draws a large number of tourists from Bengaluru, particularly on weekends, to watch the sunrise, and the flora and fauna.

Bengaluru

23 July 2021 15:56 IST

The ropeway is among a range of projects planned by Tourism Department to boost tourism

With more than 5,000 tourists visiting Nandi Hills every day, the Karnataka Tourism Department has decided to push a range of projects at the site to facilitate tourism. Nandi Hills is in Chikkaballapur district, about 60 km north of Bengaluru.

Nandi Hills draws a large number of people from Bengaluru, particularly on weekends, to watch the sunrise, and the flora and fauna.

Minister for Tourism C.P. Yogeshwar visited Nandi Hills on July 23 to inspect development works undertaken for providing facilities to tourists.

Speaking to reporters after the visit, the Minister said Nandi Hills would get a ropeway. A detailed project report on the ropeway would be finalised in a day or two. The project would be implemented on a public-private partnership (PPP) model.

The Minister said Nandi Hills can accommodate up to 6,000 tourists at a time. The government owns seven acres at the bottom of Nandi Hills, which would be developed. More land would be purchased from private parties for providing parking slots and other facilities, the Minister said.

Minister for Tourism C.P. Yogeshwar visited Nandi Hills near Bengaluru on July 23, 2021 to inspect development works undertaken for providing facilities to tourists.

Arrangements would be made to supply water from a nearby lake in view of the shortage of drinking water at Nandi Hills. Developmental activities would be undertaken without adversely affecting the ecology and without compromising the safety of tourists.

Online booking

The Minister said online entry ticket booking facility would be set up for the convenience of tourists.