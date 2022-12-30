ADVERTISEMENT

Nandi Hills out of bounds for tourists on new year’s eve

December 30, 2022 05:12 pm | Updated 05:14 pm IST - Bengaluru

The order issued by Deputy Commissioner Nagaraj M.N. states that the temporary ban on the popular hill station near Bengaluru is aimed at protecting the sanctity of the place, protect the environment and contain the spread of COVID-19

The Hindu Bureau

A file photo of tourists at Nandi Hills, which is about 60 km north of Bengaluru.  | Photo Credit: SUDHAKARA JAIN

Nandi Hills, near Bengaluru, will be out of bounds for tourists on new year’s eve. The district administration of Chikkaballapur has prohibited the entry of tourists from 6 p.m on December 31 till 6 a.m on January 1.

The order issued by Deputy Commissioner Nagaraj M.N. states that the temporary ban on the popular hill station is aimed at protecting the sanctity of the place, protect the environment and contain the spread of COVID-19. The prohibitory order issued on December 30 also states that tourists coming in groups, consuming alcohol and littering is an environmental hazard.

ALSO READ
Floating in mist, Nandi Hills draws visitors

The district police had requested the DC to impose a ban on entry of tourists to ensure that the occasion passes off peacefully. For over a decade, the district administration has been banning the entry of tourists on the eve of the new year. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US