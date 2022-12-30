HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Nandi Hills out of bounds for tourists on new year’s eve

The order issued by Deputy Commissioner Nagaraj M.N. states that the temporary ban on the popular hill station near Bengaluru is aimed at protecting the sanctity of the place, protect the environment and contain the spread of COVID-19

December 30, 2022 05:12 pm | Updated 05:14 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
A file photo of tourists at Nandi Hills, which is about 60 km north of Bengaluru. 

A file photo of tourists at Nandi Hills, which is about 60 km north of Bengaluru.  | Photo Credit: SUDHAKARA JAIN

Nandi Hills, near Bengaluru, will be out of bounds for tourists on new year’s eve. The district administration of Chikkaballapur has prohibited the entry of tourists from 6 p.m on December 31 till 6 a.m on January 1.

The order issued by Deputy Commissioner Nagaraj M.N. states that the temporary ban on the popular hill station is aimed at protecting the sanctity of the place, protect the environment and contain the spread of COVID-19. The prohibitory order issued on December 30 also states that tourists coming in groups, consuming alcohol and littering is an environmental hazard.

ALSO READ
Floating in mist, Nandi Hills draws visitors

The district police had requested the DC to impose a ban on entry of tourists to ensure that the occasion passes off peacefully. For over a decade, the district administration has been banning the entry of tourists on the eve of the new year. 

Related stories

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.