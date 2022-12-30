Nandi Hills out of bounds for tourists on new year’s eve

December 30, 2022 05:12 pm | Updated 05:14 pm IST - Bengaluru

Nandi Hills, near Bengaluru, will be out of bounds for tourists on new year’s eve. The district administration of Chikkaballapur has prohibited the entry of tourists from 6 p.m on December 31 till 6 a.m on January 1.

The order issued by Deputy Commissioner Nagaraj M.N. states that the temporary ban on the popular hill station is aimed at protecting the sanctity of the place, protect the environment and contain the spread of COVID-19. The prohibitory order issued on December 30 also states that tourists coming in groups, consuming alcohol and littering is an environmental hazard.

The district police had requested the DC to impose a ban on entry of tourists to ensure that the occasion passes off peacefully. For over a decade, the district administration has been banning the entry of tourists on the eve of the new year.