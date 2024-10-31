Namma Metro’s Bhadra TBM achieves final breakthrough in underground tunnelling

Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) achieved a significant milestone on Wednesday with the completion of the last underground tunnel section at Nagawara for the Reach 6 line under Phase-2 of the metro project.

This breakthrough, achieved by Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) Bhadra, marks the end of a 937-metre stretch from K.G. Halli to Nagawara, launched in April 2024. With this, tunnelling work along this line is completed.

“This breakthrough caps off an extensive effort involving nine TBMs that tunnelled between Dairy Circle and Nagawara. In total, the underground section spans 13.76 km with 12 stations along the route. Construction of these stations is 90% complete,” BMRCL said in a release.

Under Phase 2 of the project, the Reach 6 line is from Kalena Agrahara to Nagawara totalling 21.26 km with 18 stations. It consists of an elevated section of 7.5 km with six stations from Kalena Agrahara to Tavarekere and underground section of 13.76 km with 12 stations from Dairy Circle to Nagawara.

According to BMRCL, the Pink Line is likely to be operational in December 2025.