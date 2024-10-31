GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Namma Metro’s Bhadra TBM achieves final breakthrough in underground tunnelling

This breakthrough, achieved by the Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) “Bhadra,” marks the end of a 937-meter stretch from K.G. Halli to Nagawara, launched in April 2024. 

Published - October 31, 2024 07:00 am IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) achieved a significant milestone on Wednesday with the completion of the last underground tunnel section at Nagawara for the Reach 6 line under Phase-2 of the metro project.

This breakthrough, achieved by Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) Bhadra, marks the end of a 937-metre stretch from K.G. Halli to Nagawara, launched in April 2024. With this, tunnelling work along this line is completed.

“This breakthrough caps off an extensive effort involving nine TBMs that tunnelled between Dairy Circle and Nagawara. In total, the underground section spans 13.76 km with 12 stations along the route. Construction of these stations is 90% complete,” BMRCL said in a release.

Under Phase 2 of the project, the Reach 6 line is from Kalena Agrahara to Nagawara totalling 21.26 km with 18 stations. It consists of an elevated section of 7.5 km with six stations from Kalena Agrahara to Tavarekere and underground section of 13.76 km with 12 stations from Dairy Circle to Nagawara.

According to BMRCL, the Pink Line is likely to be operational in December 2025.

Published - October 31, 2024 07:00 am IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.