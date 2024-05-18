GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Namma Metro Yellow line trial electrification: BMRCL issues warning against entering the viaduct

Published - May 18, 2024 09:49 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
The view of the Namma metro Yellow line built parallel to the Electronic City Elevated Expressway, on Hosur Road.

The view of the Namma metro Yellow line built parallel to the Electronic City Elevated Expressway, on Hosur Road. | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K

Bangalore Metro Rain Corporation Limited (BMRCL) has issued a warning against entering the viaduct in the wake of the trial electrification of the Namma Metro Yellow Line on May 18.

The BMRCL has issued the public notice saying, “This is to inform the public that the 33 KV cables passing along the BMRCL viaduct from the BTM layout station platform of the Reach 5 section of BMRCL to the buffer end of the RV Road station (BTM Layout station platform, Jayadeva station, Ragigudda station and R.V.Road station buffer end) and the 750 volts DC third rail sections of the viaduct will be electrified from May 18.”

“In addition, in Reach 5 section from Hebbagodi Depot/RSS (Viaduct) section to Bommasandra station and RV Road station buffer end, 16 stations and viaduct (Hebbagodi depot/RSS, Bommasandra station, Hebbagodi station, Huskur road station, Infosys station, Electronic city station, Beratena Agrahara station, Hosa road station, Singsandra station, Kudlu Gate station, Hongasandra station, Bommanahalli station, Central Silk Board station, BTM station, Jayadeva station, Ragigudda station and R.V. road station buffer end) will be electrified. Directly connecting 750 volt DC third rail or 33 KV cables in any way can pose a fatal hazard. Hence, BMRCL has warned against entering the viaduct in this area without permission,” it said.

