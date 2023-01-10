HamberMenu
Namma Metro under-construction pillar collapses in Bengaluru, 2 battling for life

The incident led to a pile-up of vehicles on the busy Hennur Road

January 10, 2023 01:25 pm | Updated 01:26 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
A file photo of an Namma Metro construction site, Bengaluru city traffic police tweeted: “Metro pillar fell down in ORR near HBR Layout”

A file photo of an Namma Metro construction site, Bengaluru city traffic police tweeted: “Metro pillar fell down in ORR near HBR Layout” | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K

Two persons are battling for life after an under-construction Namma Metro pillar in Bengaluru collapsed on January 10 morning. According to the police, the injured persons are woman and her child who were on a two-wheeler.

The incident led to a pile-up of vehicles on the busy Hennur Road.

Namma Metro pillar number 218 at Nagawara on the Outer Ring Road (ORR) collapsed in the morning. Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) is yet to share details of the incident.

Bengaluru city traffic police tweeted: “Metro pillar fell down in ORR near HBR Layout; traffic is congested at various junctions. Our traffic field officers were present and traffic will be cleared very soon.”

After the incident, motorists complained of heavy traffic in and around Hennur, Kalyan Nagar, HBR Layout, Nagawara and surrounding areas.

