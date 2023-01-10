Namma Metro under-construction pillar collapses in Bengaluru, 2 battling for life

January 10, 2023 01:25 pm | Updated 01:26 pm IST - Bengaluru

Two persons are battling for life after an under-construction Namma Metro pillar in Bengaluru collapsed on January 10 morning. According to the police, the injured persons are woman and her child who were on a two-wheeler.

The incident led to a pile-up of vehicles on the busy Hennur Road.

Namma Metro pillar number 218 at Nagawara on the Outer Ring Road (ORR) collapsed in the morning. Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) is yet to share details of the incident.

A metro pillar which was under constriction collapsed in Nagavara, Outer Ring Road in #Bengaluru. #BMRCL yet to share more details on the incident. More details are awaited.@the_hindu@THBengalurupic.twitter.com/mx0gT4zNGs — Darshan Devaiah B P (@DarshanDevaiahB) January 10, 2023

Bengaluru city traffic police tweeted: “Metro pillar fell down in ORR near HBR Layout; traffic is congested at various junctions. Our traffic field officers were present and traffic will be cleared very soon.”

After the incident, motorists complained of heavy traffic in and around Hennur, Kalyan Nagar, HBR Layout, Nagawara and surrounding areas.