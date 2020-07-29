Namma Metro tunnel boring to begin on Thursday

After many delays, tunnel boring works under Phase II of Namma Metro will begin on Thursday. Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa is scheduled to inaugurate the work. Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) said Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) ‘Urja’ will drill from the proposed Cantonment metro station towards Shivajinagar.

In May, the BMRCL started lowering four TBM machines called Avani, Urja, Lavi and Vindhya, all imported from China. Two machines will dig towards Shivajinagar and the other two towards Vellara junction.

Under Phase II, the BMRCL will build a tunnel network from Dairy Circle to Nagawara stretching close to 14 kilometres.