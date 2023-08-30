ADVERTISEMENT

Namma Metro tunnel boring machine Vamika achieves breakthrough after tunnelling 721 metres in Bengaluru 

August 30, 2023 05:14 pm | Updated 05:14 pm IST - Bengaluru

According to Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL), the TBM started the tunnelling from Lakkasandra station on April 21

Darshan Devaiah B P
Darshan Devaiah B.P.

Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) Vamika started at Lakkasandra underground station of Namma Metro, in Bengaluru on April 21, 2023.   | Photo Credit: File photo

Namma Metro’s Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) ‘Vamika’ made a breakthrough on August 30 after tunnelling 721 metres from Lakkasandra station to Langford Town underground metro station.

According to Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL), the TBM started the tunnelling from Lakkasandra station on April 21.

Earlier, the TBM completed tunnelling 613.2 metres between South Ramp and Dairy Circle underground station, and 743.4 metres between Dairy Circle station and Lakkasandra station.

With the latest breakthrough, total 17.62 km (out of 20.991 km) of underground tunnelling has been completed on the Reach 6 Line of Phase 2.

Under Phase 2, the BMRCL is building a tunnel network from Dairy Circle to Nagawara — a distance of 14 km.

A total of nine machines have been deployed to build the tunnel network. The tunnel goes via Brigade Road, M.G. Road, Shivajinagar, Cantonment, and Tannery Road before reaching Nagawara.

Out of nine TBMs deployed for tunnelling in Reach 6, six have completed tunnelling work.

