Namma Metro: Tunnel boring machine emerges at Shivajinagar

22 September 2021 12:40 IST

Emerges at under-construction Shivajinagar underground metro station

Tunnel boring machine Urja, which started its underground journey from Cantonment on July 30, 2020, completed work on a 850-metre stretch at Shivajinagar on September 22.

This work is part of Phase 2 of the Namma Metro project in Bengaluru.

Anjum Parwez, Managing Director of Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Ltd. (BMRCL), told The Hindu that the TBM achieving a breakthrough is an important development in tunnel work for Phase II of the Namma Metro project.

Urja is around 102 metres long and costs ₹70 crore.

Another machine, Vindhya, is boring a parallel tunnel in the same direction, and is 70 metres away from Urja. Once Vindhya completes the work, a bi-directional underground stretch of 850 metres will be ready.

Construction of tunnels is a challenging job as machines burrow under densely populated areas and hundreds of buildings located on the surface. In August, due to tunnel work, slurry had gushed inside houses located opposite Government V.K.O. School. BMRCL had to evacuate the residents from the affected buildings.