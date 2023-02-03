Namma Metro train between K.R. Puram and Whitefield to run at frequency of 10 minutes

February 03, 2023 02:50 pm | Updated 03:04 pm IST - Bengaluru

Namma Metro trains on the Whitefield line will be operated at a frequency of 10 minutes between K.R. Puram and Whitefield. The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) will deploy five sets of trains (six coaches each) to provide services between the two points.

The BMRCL plans to open the Whitefield metro line (extended Purple Line) in two phases. The 13-km stretch from Whitefield to K.R. Puram will be opened for commercial operations by March. The line is likely to be opened before the model code of conduct comes into force. The rest of the line — from K.R. Puram to Baiyappanahalli — will be opened by mid-year.

BMRCL Managing Director Anjum Parwez said, “We have already shifted four of our metro trains to the Whitefield depot, and they will be used for starting commercial operations. Five sets of trains are sufficient to start services. If required, additional trains will be deployed.”

When asked whether BMRCL received any proposal to run trains at late night as hundreds of companies work round-the-clock, an official said, “There is no proposal to run trains late at night. We will stick to the existing schedule.” Once the entire line becomes operational, the ridership is expected to rise by 2.5 lakh per day.

To make commuting hassle-free, the BMRCL recently signed an agreement with the Information Technology Park Limited (ITPL) to provide direct access from the concourse level of Pattandur Agrahara metro station to International Tech Park Bengaluru (ITPB). This is expected to help 55,000 professionals.

At present, the metro services are available till Baiyappanahalli. The distance between Baiyappanahalli and K.R. Puram metro station is around 2.5 k.m. This will be a missing link on the line till the Baiyappanahalli - K.R. Puram segment is opened.

Officials expect work related to the open web girder across the railway track near Benniganahalli to be completed by end of February. The BMRCL said that a feeder service will be deployed between the two stations till the entire extended purple line becomes operational.

Maximum fare likely to be revised

In the past, the BMRCL had revised the fare structure when a new reach of Namma Metro became operational.

BMRCL Managing Director Anjum Parwez said decisions on the fare are taken by a committee headed by a retired judge of the High Court of Karnataka. The BMRCL will seek revision in the maximum fare applicable once the chairman of the committee is appointed.

“At present, the maximum fare in the city is ₹60. As we are operationalising an additional 15 km, a revision in the maximum fare is required,” he said.

The minimum fare is ₹10.

Once the entire Purple Line becomes operational, people will be able to travel from Kengeri to Whitefield. A small portion of the line on Mysuru Road — from Kengeri to Challaghatta — is expected to be opened this year.