Namma Metro to run till 2 a.m. on Jan. 1

New Year revelry on M.G. Road and Brigade Road in the city could get a “metro boost” this year. Unlike previous years, this year, the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Ltd. (BMRCL) is operating trains on all reaches of Phase 1 covering a distance of 41 km.

BMRCL has already taken a decision to extend metro services on the eve of New Year. Train services will be operated till 2 a.m. on January 1 instead of 11 p.m. (on December 31). BMRCL has asked commuters to utilise the services to the full extent. Every year, the extended operation receives good response from the general public. Previous extension of services helped 35,000 people to travel in metro between 10 p.m. and 2 a.m. (January 1, 2017).

This time, BMRCL has taken a decision to operate trains with a frequency of every 15 minutes during the extended hour and has also announced that the metro will run till 1 a.m. on the eve of Christmas.

In addition to these services, on Sunday (December 24), BMRCL will advance train operations to facilitate participation in the “Open Street” event organised by the Tourism Department. The event will be held in the vicinity of Vidhana Soudha.

On the other hand, BMTC too will operate additional buses on the eve of New Year. BMTC chairman Nagaraju Yadav said, “More buses will be operated from various points in the city to help (commuters) at late night on the eve of New Year.”