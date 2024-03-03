Namma Metro to run driverless trains with drivers initially

March 03, 2024 06:54 pm | Updated 06:55 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Bengaluru Metro’s first driverless train will be operated with drivers initially.

Officials of Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) said that the initial phase of commercial service will involve drivers. Following this, BMRCL will conduct tests for the driverless operation. “The transition to commercial service in the driverless mode is contingent upon approval from the Commissioner of Metro Railway Safety (CMRS). Currently, BMRCL operates trains, where the trains autonomously travel between stations, and drivers handle tasks such as door operations, obstacle detection on tracks, and manage train operations during disruptions,” a official explained.

According to BMRCL, the driverless train undergoes an automatic self-check regularly. Each morning, the train initiates its services with an early ‘wake-up’ command received from the Operations Control Centre (OCC). This command triggers the activation of interior lights and starts the engine of the train. Afterward, an automatic self-check ensures the technical soundness of the train before proceeding to automated washing plants for cleaning. Following the cleaning process, the train proceeds to the platforms for commercial services. During the night, the train enters ‘sleep mode’.

These driver-less coaches will undergo static tests within the depot, including tests on tracks inside the depot. After a series of tests at the depot, the coaches will be tested on the tracks of the metro. The official informed that this entire process is expected to last a few months.

The R.V. Road – Bommasandra elevated line is expected to become operational by July 2024. The much-awaited Yellow Line, linking R.V. Road to Bommasandra and connecting Electronics City, is expected to serve a significant number of commuters. This stretch is expected to alleviate traffic congestion on Hosur Road, linking south Bengaluru to the south-eastern regions of the city.

On February 14, the much-awaited six coaches of the driverless train for the Yellow Line of Namma Metro reached Bengaluru. The coaches were shipped by sea from Shanghai in China to Chennai from where they were transported by road to Hebbagodi depot in Bengaluru.

In 2019, CRRC Nanjing Puzhen Company Limited, a Chinese firm, secured a ₹1,578 crore contract to supply 216 metro coaches to BMRCL. However, as they lacked a manufacturing plant in India, fulfilling the order became impractical. To address this limitation, the Chinese company forged a partnership with Titagarh Rail, based in Kolkata (West Bengal), for the production and supply of coaches. The manufacturing of these coaches is presently in progress at Titagarh Rail’s wagon manufacturing facility in Uttarpara, near Kolkata. The remaining coaches are slated for production by Titagarh Rail Systems in India. Officials have said that Titagarh Rail will deliver the coaches to BMRCL in phases, with the entire delivery anticipated to conclude by March 2025.