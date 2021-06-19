Namma Metro to resume on Monday

BMTC personnel spraying disinfectant on buses at the depot in Bengaluru on Saturday.

Bengaluru

19 June 2021 23:31 IST

It will operate at 50% capacity

For the first time in nearly two months, citizens will be able to use public transport which had ceased operations when the lockdown came into effect in April. The State government, on Saturday, permitted operation of buses by the Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) and Namma Metro by Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Ltd. (BMRCL) at 50% capacity from Monday.

In a press release, BMRCL said Namma Metro services will resume on weekdays, though they will not be available on Saturdays and Sundays in view of the weekend curfew. Services will resume on both purple and green lines with the trains operating between 7 a.m. and 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. and 6 p.m., with a frequency of five minutes. Frequency of trains will be revisited depending on passenger traffic.

Travel on the metro will be allowed only with the use of Metro Smart Cards. Though cash transactions are permitted for purchase of smart cards and top-up at stations, BMRCL has encouraged commuters to opt for cashless transactions.

Advertising

Advertising

All passengers have to follow COVID-19 appropriate behaviour strictly. Thermal scanning of all commuters will be done at the entry of the stations, while hand sanitizers will also be made available. Only four persons can use the lifts at the station at a time, one step should be kept vacant while using escalators, said the release.

BMTC to resume services

Speaking to media personnel BMTC Managing Director C. Shikha said the transport corporation hopes to resume services with around 2,000 buses that will be operated in two shifts. BMTC will run Volvo buses to Kempegowda International Airport. She added that the final decision will be taken only after the government notification.

Around 90% of BMTC’s crew had been vaccinated and 5% have received both doses. The transport corporation, which had incurred a loss of around ₹150 crore, will continue to accept cash from commuters for tickets in the beginning, though QR code for payment through online payment gateways will also be in place, she said.