Namma Metro to launch mobile app-based QR ticketing system on Rajyostava day

A file photo of a Namma Metro passenger using a smart card.

Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Ltd. (BMRCL) is all set to launch a mobile app-based QR ticketing system from November 1. The initiative will help passengers to take a metro ride without using smart cards or tokens.

BMRCL managing director Anjum Parwez told The Hindu that tests were being carried out to start the new ticketing system. “On the occasion of Karnataka Rajyotsava, the BMRCL will launch the QR ticketing system. The new system will provide more travel comfort for metro passengers,” said Mr. Parwez.

Metro passengers will be able to buy single trip tickets on the mobile app by selecting origin and destination points. The QR code displayed could be tapped at the automatic fare collection (AFC) gates to travel in the metro. The new system will avoid people from standing in long queues to purchase tokens or for topping up smart cards. To facilitate the new ticketing system, the AFC gates have been upgraded in all the metro stations.

Prior to the outbreak of COVID-19, the BMRCL had plans to roll out the National Common Mobility Card (NCMC) and a mobile app-based QR ticketing system. Though, the BMRCL had carried out a trial run to introduce the NCMC cards, it is yet to become a reality.

Namma Metro operations in the city completed 11 years on October 20. In September, 64% of commuters used smart cards and 36% used tokens for travelling. The average ridership has already crossed over 5 lakh a day and the number is likely to jump further once the BMRCL opens Baiyappanahalli–Whitefield line for commercial operations. The trial on this line has begun and commercial operations are likely to start by March next.

People relying on public transport in the city are demanding that the BMRCL and Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) provide a common ticketing system that helps them travel in both metro as well as city buses. In the past, the BMTC had made big promises on introducing a robust mobile app that would help passengers track bus arrival in real time, QR-based ticketing system, and others, but it is still buying time owing to various issues.

When the metro service was launched in 2011, the BMRCL and the BMTC introduced a common paper ticket that allowed people to travel in both metro as well as city buses. After a few months, issuing of common paper tickets was discontinued citing poor patronage.

Satish Kumar, who relies on public transport for commuting, said, “It is unfortunate that both the BMRCL and the BMTC have failed to introduce a common platform that enables people to use a single ticketing system to use both modes of transport. Use of a single smart card or a mobile app will help people in a big way. People will also shift from private mode transport to public transport when the public transport system is made more convenient.”

In the city, the BMRCL has a network of 55 km of operational metro line and the BMTC has a fleet size of 6,800 buses and operates over 52,300 trips a day.