Namma Metro to introduce medium and large group ticket system from January 1

December 30, 2022 10:53 pm | Updated 10:53 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) has decided to introduce medium group (100 to 1,000 persons) and large group (more than 1,000 persons) ticket systems with effect from January 1.

In the medium group, a concession of 15% over the token fare will be provided for commuters entering the same station and exiting at a common station together. A flat rate of ₹35 will be charged for commuters who enter from different stations and exit at a common station or enter from a common station and exit at different stations.

In the large group ticket system, a discount of 20% over the token fare will be applicable for commuters entering a station all together and exiting at a common destination together. A flat rate of ₹30 will be charged for commuters entering from different stations and exiting at a common station or entering from a common station and exiting at different stations.

Advance intimation

A release from the BMRCL states that those who are planning to buy medium and large tickets should inform in writing about the travel plan seven days prior to the date of travel. “The BMRCL will issue authority letters or group tickets indicating the details of travel,” states the letter.

At present, the BMRCL has group ticket system for 25 to 100 people with a discount of 10% over token fare for single journey.