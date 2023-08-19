Namma Metro to encourage use of National Common Mobility Cards

August 19, 2023 08:42 pm | Updated 08:42 pm IST - Bengaluru:

The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Ltd. (BMRCL) has decided to encourage the use of National Common Mobility Cards (NCMC). The NCMC cards will be available for purchase at Namma Metro stations during operational hours and contactless smart cards will have restricted sales from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

On Saturday, in a release, the BMRCL said Namma Metro was taking steps to improve the buying experience of NCMC cards and make it more convenient for the commuters across all the stations with effect from Monday.

Meanwhile, on Saturday, Anjum Parwez, BMRCL managing director, and Shantanu Roy, chairman and managing director of BEML Ltd., exchanged the contract agreement for supply of 318 coaches for phases 2, 2A, and 2B of Namma Metro.