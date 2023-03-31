ADVERTISEMENT

Namma Metro timings extended on IPL match days

March 31, 2023 11:28 pm | Updated 11:28 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau,Darshan Devaiah B.P.

To handle additional passenger rush during Indian Premier League (IPL) matches, Namma Metro services have been extended on both Purple and Green lines.

The timings have been extended on the days matches are scheduled at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium — on April 2, 10, 17, 26, and May 21. The train services from Baiyappanahalli to Kengeri and Nagasandra to Silk Institute will be extended till 1 a.m. and the last train from the Majestic metro station will leave at 1.30 a.m. in all four directions, according to a Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) release.

The BMRCL will issue paper tickets on match days for passengers who board and deboard at M.G. Road and Cubbon Park metro stations at ₹50 which are valid for a single journey. In addition to these, passengers can also travel using smart cards and QR tickets at normal fares.

However, timings of services between Whitefield and Krishnarajapura have not extended.

