Namma Metro till BIEC to be operational by mid-2022

Bengaluru

21 October 2021 03:44 IST

By the end of next year, the extended Purple Line from Baiyappanahalli to Whitefield will open to public

After opening two lines under Phase II of Namma Metro this year, the BMRCL has set its sights on a mid-2022 deadline for the extended Green Line from Nagasandra to Madavara (formerly Bangalore International Exhibition Center – BIEC)

BMRCL Managing Director Anjum Parwez told The Hindu that the line will be opened for commercial operations after addressing concerns raised by the villagers of Anchepalya off Tumakuru Road. In August, residents of Anchepalya village staged a protest demanding a metro station or an access road to the nearest station.

“This is a 3-km stretch. Measures will be taken to expedite the work so that line is operational by mid next year,” said Mr. Parwez. The elevated line from Nagasandra to Madavara has three stations at Manjunathnagar, Chikkabidarakallu and Madavara.

In January, the BMRCL had opened the extended line on the southern part of the Green Line from Yelachenahalli to Silk Institute on Kanakapura Road. Once the extended stretch till BIEC becomes operational, the total length of the Green Line will be 33 km. As of September, the BMRCL had completed 71% of civil works from Hesaraghatta Cross to BIEC.

Mr. Parwez added that by the end of 2022, the BMRCL plans to open the extended Purple Line from Baiyappanahalli to Whitefield to the public. This will help lakhs of people working various tech parks in Whitefield. The line has 13 stations on a stretch of 15 kms. BMRCL is also building a depot at Kadugodi.