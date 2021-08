Namma Metro stretches Purple Line to Kengeri

Namma Metro train passing the Rajarajeshwarinagar arch on Mysuru Road on the first day of commercial operations on the extended stretch of Purple Line in Bengaluru on August 30, 2021. | Photo Credit: K. MURALI KUMAR

30 August 2021 11:19 IST

Services will be operated between 7 a.m. and 8 p.m, and trains will run at a frequency of 10 minutes between Kengeri and Baiyappanahalli.

Namma Metro started commercial operations on the extended stretch of the Purple Line from Mysuru Road station to Kengeri station on August 30, 2021.

The extended stretch was inaugurated on August 20 by Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri and Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai. They flagged off a train at Nayandahalli Metro station. Later, they travelled on a train till Kengeri TTMC metro station.

The extended stretch has six stations: Nayandahalli, RR Nagar, Jnanabharathi, Pattengere, Kengeri TTMC and Kengeri.

BMRCL plans to further extend the line up to Challaghatta, a distance of 2 km, with work expected to be completed in March 2022.