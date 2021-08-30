Namma Metro stretches Purple Line to Kengeri

Add six stations

Namma Metro started commercial operations on the extended stretch of the Purple Line from Mysuru Road station to Kengeri station on August 30, 2021.

The extended stretch was inaugurated on August 20 by Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri and Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai. They flagged off a train at Nayandahalli Metro station. Later, they travelled on a train till Kengeri TTMC metro station.

The extended stretch has six stations: Nayandahalli, RR Nagar, Jnanabharathi, Pattengere, Kengeri TTMC and Kengeri.

Services will be operated between 7 a.m. and 8 p.m, and trains will run at a frequency of 10 minutes between Kengeri and Baiyappanahalli.