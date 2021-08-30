Bengaluru

Namma Metro stretches Purple Line to Kengeri

Namma Metro train passing the Rajarajeshwarinagar arch on Mysuru Road on the first day of commercial operations on the extended stretch of Purple Line in Bengaluru on August 30, 2021.   | Photo Credit: K. MURALI KUMAR

Namma Metro started commercial operations on the extended stretch of the Purple Line from Mysuru Road station to Kengeri station on August 30, 2021.

The extended stretch was inaugurated on August 20 by Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri and Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai. They flagged off a train at Nayandahalli Metro station. Later, they travelled on a train till Kengeri TTMC metro station.

 

Watch | Namma Metro welcomes Kengeri on Purple Line
 

The extended stretch has six stations: Nayandahalli, RR Nagar, Jnanabharathi, Pattengere, Kengeri TTMC and Kengeri.

Services will be operated between 7 a.m. and 8 p.m, and trains will run at a frequency of 10 minutes between Kengeri and Baiyappanahalli.


