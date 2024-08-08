Namma Metro sets new peak ridership record of 8.26 lakh

:

Bengaluru’s Namma Metro set a new record with a peak ridership of 8.26 lakh passengers on August 6, according to Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL). However, commuters argue that the achievement can be celebrated if issues such as overcrowding are addressed by increasing the frequency of trains.

In a statement on Wednesday, August 7, BMRCL said, “Surpassing previous ridership records, Bengaluru Metro achieved its highest footfall of 8.26 lakhs on August 6. The previous record of 8.25 lakhs was set on August 15, 2022.”

But with increasing patronage for the metro, regular commuters have called out issues in commuting such as overcrowding. Recently, videos of overcrowded metro trains have gone viral on social media, showcasing not only the extreme congestion but also verbal altercations among passengers who struggle to find space to stand.

Passengers have demanded the BMRCL increase train frequency to enhance the comfort and convenience of metro journeys.

“The achievement of 8.26 lakh passengers reflects the public’s reliance on metro services, highlighting the need for significant improvements in public transport. Even during non-peak hours, metro coaches are consistently packed, and stations are crowded. The frequency of trains needs to be increased. Over the past year, especially since the introduction of the extended purple line, there’s been a noticeable surge in the number of passengers. It’s time to boost metro services to meet this growing demand,” Vikas Sharma, a passenger from Indiranagar, said.

Another passenger, Manoj Kumar N. from R.V. Road, said, “During peak hours, boarding the train can be very challenging, particularly at Majestic station, where the crowds become overwhelming, and the environment can be suffocating both on the platform and inside the metro. BMRCL needs to increase train frequency and capacity to accommodate passengers better.”

BMRCL officials, however, stated that they are taking several measures to address the issue. These include operating short-loop metro services during peak hours to redirect crowds to less congested stations, as well as maintaining a train frequency of three minutes or less.

