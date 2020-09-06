Bengaluru

Namma Metro services to resume from Monday

After several months, Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) will resume Namma Metro services from Monday in a phased manner.

Trains will operate on the Purple Line from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 4.30 p.m. to 7.30 p.m. In the second stage, Green Line services will restart from September 9 for limited hours. By September 11, trains will run on both the lines between 7 a.m. and 9 p.m.

BMRCL has issued a detailed SoP for running metro during the pandemic. Only smart card holders will be allowed to travel, and no more than 400 passengers will be allowed onto a train. The detailed SoP is available on the BMRCL’s website.

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Bengaluru Metro
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 6, 2020 11:23:00 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/bangalore/namma-metro-services-to-resume-from-monday/article32537893.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story