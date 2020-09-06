Namma Metro services to resume from Monday

After several months, Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) will resume Namma Metro services from Monday in a phased manner.

Trains will operate on the Purple Line from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 4.30 p.m. to 7.30 p.m. In the second stage, Green Line services will restart from September 9 for limited hours. By September 11, trains will run on both the lines between 7 a.m. and 9 p.m.

BMRCL has issued a detailed SoP for running metro during the pandemic. Only smart card holders will be allowed to travel, and no more than 400 passengers will be allowed onto a train. The detailed SoP is available on the BMRCL’s website.