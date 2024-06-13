Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) experienced a disruption in its services on the Purple Line due to a technical snag at Trinity Metro Station at 9.58 AM on June 13. The incident caused a temporary halt in train operations, leading to delays and inconvenience for commuters during the morning rush hour.

The fault was identified and subsequently repaired at Kempegowda Metro Station in Majestic, where the affected train was moved to a side track for further inspection and rectification.

By 11.30 AM, normal operations were restored on the Purple Line, and trains were operating as per the regular timetable, BMRCL officials said.

BMRCL has not provided details on the exact nature of the technical snag.

