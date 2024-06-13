ADVERTISEMENT

Namma Metro services on Purple Line in Bengaluru disrupted by technical snag, normal operations restored

Published - June 13, 2024 12:53 pm IST - Bengaluru

The fault was identified and subsequently repaired at Kempegowda Metro Station in Majestic, where the affected train was moved to a side track for further inspection and rectification

The Hindu Bureau

The snag impacted operations on Purple line of Namma Metro in Bengaluru on January 13, 2024. | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K

Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) experienced a disruption in its services on the Purple Line due to a technical snag at Trinity Metro Station at 9.58 AM on June 13. The incident caused a temporary halt in train operations, leading to delays and inconvenience for commuters during the morning rush hour.

The fault was identified and subsequently repaired at Kempegowda Metro Station in Majestic, where the affected train was moved to a side track for further inspection and rectification.

By 11.30 AM, normal operations were restored on the Purple Line, and trains were operating as per the regular timetable, BMRCL officials said.

BMRCL has not provided details on the exact nature of the technical snag.

