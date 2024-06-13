GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

Namma Metro services on Purple Line in Bengaluru disrupted by technical snag, normal operations restored

The fault was identified and subsequently repaired at Kempegowda Metro Station in Majestic, where the affected train was moved to a side track for further inspection and rectification

Published - June 13, 2024 12:53 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
The snag impacted operations on Purple line of Namma Metro in Bengaluru on January 13, 2024.

The snag impacted operations on Purple line of Namma Metro in Bengaluru on January 13, 2024. | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K

Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) experienced a disruption in its services on the Purple Line due to a technical snag at Trinity Metro Station at 9.58 AM on June 13. The incident caused a temporary halt in train operations, leading to delays and inconvenience for commuters during the morning rush hour.

The fault was identified and subsequently repaired at Kempegowda Metro Station in Majestic, where the affected train was moved to a side track for further inspection and rectification.

By 11.30 AM, normal operations were restored on the Purple Line, and trains were operating as per the regular timetable, BMRCL officials said.

BMRCL has not provided details on the exact nature of the technical snag.

Related stories

Related Topics

bengaluru / public transport

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.