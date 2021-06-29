Namma Metro services likely during non-peak hours too

Bengaluru

29 June 2021 22:33 IST

Amidst the unlocking measures, the ridership for major mass transport systems — Namma Metro, Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) and Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) buses — has seen a considerable increase since the resumption of services.

Encouraged by the increasing numbers, the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) is now contemplating running Namma Metro services even during non-peak hours.

On Monday, over 59,000 people took the metro, helping the BMRCL earn ₹16.20 lakh revenue. Compared to last week, the ridership has increased by 17,000. Namma Metro resumed services on June 21, and on the first day, 42,000 people had travelled by the train.

A senior BMRCL official said, “Compared to last week, the number of people travelling has increased. There is a proposal to run the train even during non-peak hours from July 1. We are following protocols to contain the spread of the pandemic. Social distancing norms are also being followed. ”

After resuming services, the BMRCL is running trains from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. In two shifts, a total of 155 trips are operated with a frequency of five minutes on both the lines. No trains are operated during weekends.

BMTC sees considerable increase

Ridership in BMTC buses too has increased considerably, with close to 10 lakh people travelling on Monday. However, as the number of commuters increases, it is becoming difficult to follow social distancing norms, especially in the peak hours.

As per the government guidelines, only 50% seats are allowed to be filled. But considering the increase in the number of passengers, bus crews have been told to fill all the seats during peak hours but not allow standing. The BMTC is operating around 4,200 buses per day. No decision has been taken to run AC buses in city limits.

KSRTC ridership touches 5 lakh

Meanwhile, the number of people travelling in KSRTC buses has also increased compared to last week. On the first day of resuming services, 1.2 lakh ridership was recorded, which has touched 5 lakh now. An official of the KSRTC said around 3,000 buses are being operated.

The KSRTC generated around ₹ 2.7 crore revenue on Monday. “The number of people travelling is increasing gradually. We are also operating inter-State services to Maharashtra, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. We are running buses as per demand,” said the official.