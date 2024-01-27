ADVERTISEMENT

Namma Metro services affected between MG Road and Baiyyappanahalli stations due to technical snag 

January 27, 2024 01:01 pm | Updated 01:01 pm IST - Bengaluru

“Normalcy of train services has been restored from 11 a.m. on the Purple Line between Challaghatta and Whitefield,” a BMRCL official said.  

The Hindu Bureau

Representational file image. | Photo Credit: K. MURALI KUMAR

Namma Metro services on the Purple Line were disrupted for around an hour on January 27 leading to outrage among commuters. The services were not available between the MG Road and Baiyyappanahalli metro stations due to a technical snag, the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) officials said. 

While there was an official announcement about Green Line metro services not being available between Peenya Industry and Nagasandra metro stations for three days (January 26 – January 28), the disruption in Purple Line was sudden. This led to many commuters being stranded, mostly in the MG Road and Indiranagar metro stations for a long time, awaiting a train. 

“Bengaluru is still grappling with proper metro services. If there is any maintenance planning, the same should be considered without affecting daily services. Sudden outages of Namma metro services disrupt everyone’s plans and create commotion like today,” Alan Desousa, a social media user said on X. 

Some commuters complained that while they were asked to evacuate the stations after some time, other services inside the metro station were also affected in the morning. “Still waiting for details of “ some maintenance work”. Meanwhile all passengers have been asked to exit the metro station premises stating that there was a power failure. Even escalators are not working,” Adinath, a commuter who was at one of the purple line stations said on X. 

The train services on the Purple Line were running only between MG Road and Challaghatta and Baiyyappanahalli and Whitefield (Kadugodi) until 11 a.m. “Normalcy of train services has been restored from 11 a.m. on the Purple Line between Challaghatta and Whitefield,” a BMRCL official said.  

