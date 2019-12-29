Namma Metro service to be extended on New Year’s Eve

Like every year, Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Ltd. (BMRCL) will extend Namma Metro service till 2 a.m. on New Year’s Eve. During the extended hours, trains will be operated at a frequency of 15 minutes.

In a press release, the BMRCL stated that the last train would leave from Baiyappanahalli terminal station at 1.35 a.m., from Mysuru Road at 1.40 a.m., from Nagasandra at 1.30 a.m., and from Yelachenahalli at 1.35 a.m. The last train from Majestic interchange station would leave at 2 a.m. in all the directions.

The release stated that during the extended service hours — from 11.30 p.m. on December 31 to 2 a.m. on January 1 — only paper tickets would be issued at M.G. Road, Trinity, and Cubbon Park stations. The paper tickets will cost ₹50 each and can be used for journey to any station.

No tokens will be issued from these three stations during the the extended service hours.

Paper tickets would be available for purchase from 10 p.m. at all metro stations. The paper tickets would be valid only during the extended service period from M.G. Road, Trinity, and Cubbon Park stations. Smart card holders, however, can travel as usual with the normal discounted fares even during the extended service period.

Two more 6-coach trains

From Monday, the BMRCL will operate two more six-coach trains on the Green Line. With this, the BMRCL would operate 14 trains on the line. The release stated that during peak hours, 77% of the trains operated on the Green Line would be six-cars trains. From Monday, the BMRCL would operate 106 round trips of six-car trains.