March 27, 2024 12:17 pm | Updated 12:18 pm IST - Bengaluru

Purple Line of Namma Metro in Bengaluru experienced disruption in service between Baiyappanahalli and Garudacharpalya on March 27 morning due to a technical problem. This resulted in metro trains operating at a reduced speed.

According to Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL), a signalling failure between Baiyappanahalli and Garudacharpalya caused delays in services. “A signalling fault was identified between Baiyappanahalli and Garudacharpalya in both up and down lines at 6.45 a.m. on March 27. The problem was resolved by 7.30 a.m.,” an official said.

This technical issue resulted in large crowds at metro stations, with many passengers complaining about train delay and trains stopping abruptly along the route.

Atul Sharma, a commuter, said, “The train stopped for more time at Baiyappanahalli, then again on the bridge and took more than five minutes to reach (the next station) Benniganahalli. No announcement was made of why the train was running slowly.”

Another commuter Prakash C.H. said, “The crowd at Majestic metro station was incredibly overwhelming in the morning. Delays and disruptions have become all too common in the Namma Metro in Bengaluru. BMRCL needs to implement measures to avoid such incidents. The metro cannot afford these frequent disruptions, which significantly impact commuters’ schedules.”

