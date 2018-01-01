Namma Metro increases frequency and number of trips

Commuters harried by the long wait for the metro or over-crowded rakes will get some measure of relief. The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) has increased the number of trips on both the Green and Purple lines to keep up with demand.

From Tuesday onwards, an additional 10 trips will be made on the Purple Line between Mysuru Road and Baiyappanahalli. Three trips will be added on the Green Line from Yelachenahalli to Nagasandra.

Namma Metro has also take a decision to increase the frequency of trains during peak commuting hours. Trains will be operated in a frequency of 3.5 minutes on the Purple Line and six minutes on the Green Line.

“Every day, the Purple Line operates 161 round trips and the Green Line 120 round trips. During peak hours, the coaches are packed. To make the metro ride more comfortable during peak hours, a decision has been taken to operate 13 additional trips,” said a BMRCL official, adding that the highest number of trips will be operated on Purple Line, which has more ridership.

New Year’s Eve numbers

More than 25,000 people used metro’s services from 11 p.m. to 2 a.m. after New Year’s Eve celebrations. Over 3.25 lakh people used the metro on Sunday. BMRCL generated revenue of ₹98 lakh for the day.