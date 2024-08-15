On August 14, Namma Metro set a new record with 9,17,365 passengers using its services, as reported by Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL). Significantly, the previous record for highest ridership was 8,65,000, set on August 6, 2024, less than 10 days ago.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to BMRCL, the Purple Line, which connects Challaghatta in west Bengaluru to Kadugodi (Whitefield) in the east, saw 4,43,000 riders. The Green Line, from Nagasandra in the northwest to Silk Institute in south Bengaluru, recorded 3,01,000 passengers.

The Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Station (Majestic interchange station) also experienced significant footfalls, with 1,72,000 passengers passing through on August 14.

Despite this achievement, increasing passenger numbers have highlighted ongoing issues, particularly overcrowding. Recent videos circulating on social media reveal not only the severe congestion, but also the rising frustration among passengers, with some reports of verbal disputes as passengers struggle to find space.

In response to these concerns, BMRCL officials claimed that several measures aimed at alleviating congestion were being taken. These include implementing short-loop services during peak hours to distribute the passenger load more evenly, and ensuring that train intervals are kept at three minutes, or less, to manage the high volume of commuters effectively.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.