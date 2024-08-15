GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Namma Metro hits record 9,17,365 riders on August 14 amid growing concerns of overcrowding in Bengaluru trains

The previous record for highest ridership was 8,65,000, set on August 6, 2024

Published - August 15, 2024 03:39 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
The Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Station (Majestic interchange station) in Bengaluru also experienced significant footfalls, with 1,72,000 passengers passing through on August 14, 2024.

The Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Station (Majestic interchange station) in Bengaluru also experienced significant footfalls, with 1,72,000 passengers passing through on August 14, 2024. | Photo Credit: Murali Kumar K

On August 14, Namma Metro set a new record with 9,17,365 passengers using its services, as reported by Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL). Significantly, the previous record for highest ridership was 8,65,000, set on August 6, 2024, less than 10 days ago.

According to BMRCL, the Purple Line, which connects Challaghatta in west Bengaluru to Kadugodi (Whitefield) in the east, saw 4,43,000 riders. The Green Line, from Nagasandra in the northwest to Silk Institute in south Bengaluru, recorded 3,01,000 passengers.

The Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Station (Majestic interchange station) also experienced significant footfalls, with 1,72,000 passengers passing through on August 14.

Despite this achievement, increasing passenger numbers have highlighted ongoing issues, particularly overcrowding. Recent videos circulating on social media reveal not only the severe congestion, but also the rising frustration among passengers, with some reports of verbal disputes as passengers struggle to find space.

In response to these concerns, BMRCL officials claimed that several measures aimed at alleviating congestion were being taken. These include implementing short-loop services during peak hours to distribute the passenger load more evenly, and ensuring that train intervals are kept at three minutes, or less, to manage the high volume of commuters effectively.

Related stories

Related Topics

bengaluru / public transport

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.