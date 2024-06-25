Commercial operations on the 3.7-km Green Line extension of Namma Metro from Nagasandra to Madavara in north Bengaluru are unlikely to begin before the end of September, as testing of various equipment and infrastructure is pending, according to Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) officials. Construction began in 2017, but work has been delayed. After missing multiple deadlines, commercial operations were expected to start by the end of July this year. Now, that seems unlikely.

A BMRCL official said, “Work on the track has been completed. The line will undergo testing over the next two months. We expect to commence operations by the end of September. Following trial runs and an inspection by the Commissioner of Metro Rail Safety, the line will be opened for revenue services.”

Construction of the fully elevated northern extension of Green Line from Nagasandra, spanning three kilometres, commenced in 2017. Although it was scheduled for completion by mid-2019, the project faced setbacks due to delays in land acquisition, resulting in missing multiple deadlines.

The delay in the metro project on this section is attributed to the slow process of land acquisition from NICE and the effects of the covid pandemic. The elevated route from Nagasandra to Madavara will have three stations — Manjunathnagar, Chikkabidarakallu, and Madavara. The segment offers a link to Bangalore International Exhibition Centre (BIEC) on Tumakuru Road, a major exhibition venue in the city.

In January 2021, the BMRCL opened the southern extension of Green Line, running from Yelachenahalli to Silk Institute on Kanakapura Road. When the line is further extended to Madavara (BIEC), the entire Green Line will span 33 kilometres.

People living in Manjunathanagar, Chikkabidarakallu, Madavara, Tumakuru Road, Anchepalya, and Jindal Nagar are eagerly anticipating the opening of this section, as they currently need to travel more than five kilometres to get to Nagasandra metro station.

Arun Kumar, a resident of Madavara said, “I am employed in the Rajaji Nagar Industrial Town. Commencement of the metro service would make it much easier for me to travel directly to Rajaji Nagar. At present, I depend on buses or my own two-wheeler to reach Nagasandra where I board the metro. Given the heavy traffic on Tumakuru Road, covering this 5-kilometre distance takes a minimum of 30 minutes.”

Lavanya Rao, a student residing in Manjunathanagar, said, “My college is located in Malleswaram. I rely on BMTC feeder buses to get home from Nagasandra metro station. Extending the metro to Manjunathanagar would greatly benefit people like me.”