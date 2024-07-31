Namma Metro in Bengaluru has witnessed a significant surge in daily ridership. However, commuters, especially on the Purple Line, continue to face challenges of crowded trains and infrequent service.

In June, the network recorded its highest-ever average daily ridership of 7,45,659 passengers, bringing in a revenue of ₹58.23 crore. The previous record was set in May (7,18,170).

The Purple Line is a 43-km stretch connecting Challaghatta in the west to Kadugodi (Whitefield) in the east.

Overcrowding of coaches has led to failure of doors to close and occasional altercations among passengers. A recent video captured a fight between two passengers, sparked by one pushing the other in an crowded coach.

Difficulty in commuting

Ravi Kumar, a daily commuter, says travel on Purple Line during peak hours is ‘a nightmare’. “The trains are so crowded that it’s difficult to even breathe, let alone find a seat. The frequency of trains needs to be increased urgently to handle the increasing number of passengers,” he said.

Another regular passenger, Anupama Rao, from Kengeri, highlighted the impact of employees being asked to work from office. “This has resulted in many trains on the Purple Line becoming even more crowded. The current frequency of services is not enough to manage the surge in the number of commuters. BMRCL has to take necessary steps,” she said.

Delay in delivery of new coaches

Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited officials said additional trains may be introduced on the Purple and Green Lines, but not before June 2025.

“There is a delay in delivery of new coaches from the Chinese company CRRC Nanjing Puzhen Company Limited, which secured a ₹1,578 crore contract in 2019 to supply 216 coaches. The delay is because the company did not establish a manufacturing plant in India, as required,” an official said.

To expedite the production and supply of coaches, the Chinese company entered into a partnership with Titagarh Rail, a Kolkata-based firm. These coaches are being manufactured at Titagarh Rail’s facility in Uttarpara, near Kolkata.

“Despite these setbacks, progress is being made,” said the official. “The prototype driverless train for the Purple and Green Lines is set to be dispatched from China in August 2024 and is expected to arrive in Bengaluru by the end of September 2024. BMRCL plans to use this prototype to complete all necessary tests by February 2025,” the official added.

Officials confirmed that 21 DTG trains will be added to the network in 2025. These trains will be supplied by Titagarh Rail Systems Limited after delivering 14 driverless trains for the Yellow Line, which runs from R.V. Road to Bommasandra in Electronics City.