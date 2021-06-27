Namma Metro: Extended Purple Line expected to open in early August

After a nearly three-year wait and multiple missed deadlines, Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Ltd. (BMRCL) hopes to begin commercial operations on the extended purple line on Mysuru Road from Nayandahalli to Kengeri by the first week of August. BMRCL is waiting for the response of the Commissioner of Railway Safety (CRS) to inspect the line. It has instructed contractors to finish all pending work at metro stations by mid-July.

BMRCL managing director Rakesh Singh on Saturday inspected six stations on the extended line. He told The Hindu that work at metro stations was affected by the shortage of workers and supply of material because of the pandemic and subsequent lockdown. “Passenger amenities such as escalators, lifts and others have been provided at the stations. However, at some stations flooring, paintings and other finishing works are pending. For each station, we have set a deadline. All the stakeholders have been told to adhere to the deadline and complete the work by mid-July,” he said

He added that BMRCL has submitted the relevant documents to the CRS. “There is a plan to open the line by July-end or the first week of August,” said Mr. Singh. To generate non-fare box revenue, space available at metro stations will be rented out for eateries and other commercial activities.

Initially, the line was slated to open by December 2018, but the BMRCL missed multiple deadlines. When it does finally become operational, it is likely to benefit 70,000 passengers.