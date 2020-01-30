Namma Metro commuters seek more amenities

As Namma Metro ridership increases — it currently stands at around four lakh — commuters say the existing infrastructure has failed to keep up. While conversion of trains from three to six coaches has gone a long way in ensuring ease of commute, other problems like lack of proper signage, long queues at security points during peak commuting hours, and escalators that are often switched off remain unaddressed. People have been taking to social media to voice grievances.

Many commuters say the signage on platforms don’t properly indicate as to which exit gate opens to which road. Vaishan P.N., an advocate, said, “There should be signage pointing to the direction of the exit. At the Central College Metro Station, one exit is towards the college and the other towards the City Civil Court in the opposite direction. But there is no marker or board to help commuters,” he said.

Confusion overs stations

The closest metro station to K.R. Market is the one at Chickpet, and not the K.R. Market metro station. However, the station next to Victoria hospital has been named K.R. Market station. K.R. Market metro station is nearly a kilometre away from the market building, whereas the Chickpet station is less than 300 metres. The security guard at the exit of the metro station admitted that hundreds of people alight at the K.R. Market station and ask for directions to the market.

“It seems that the authorities have named stations without foreseeing problems which people might face. Chickpet station should ideally be renamed as Chickpet/K.R. Market station and the existing K.R. Market station can be named after Victoria Hospital,” said Ramaprasad K., a regular commuter on the Green Line.

Long queues

During peak hours, there are long lines of commuters at check-in points and ticket counters. At a few stations like M.G. Road (Church Street gate) and Baiyappanahalli (Old Madras Road gate), the queues at times spill onto the roads. “At the Baiyappanahalli station, there are two metal detectors and 2-3 lines for check-in. During peak hours, the number of check-in lines should be increased to four lines at least” said Nirmala C. a regular commuter.

Sneha Tiwari, a resident of K.R. Puram, had a similar complaint. “The authorities should increase the number of ticket counters at the Baiyappanahalli metro during peak hours. Ticket-buying time sometimes takes more than the travel time.”