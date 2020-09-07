Namma Metro back on track

But number of commuters is low, and commute is slow

For the first time in over five months, passengers were seen at stations on the Purple Line (from Baiyappanahalli to Mysuru Road) boarding trains as Namma Metro services resumed. Though BMRCL operated trains in two shifts – from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. and from 4.30 p.m. to 7.30 p.m. – keeping in mind peak commuting hours, ridership remained low.

With most people working from home, the normally packed trains were nearly empty.

“I left home 15 minutes early to ensure that I do not have to wait for a long time in queues. However, there was no rush in the morning. It was a seamless journey,” said Nandini R., a commuter.

At every station, metro staff wearing face shields, masks and gloves were screening passengers. Apart from thermal screening, touch-less body temperature readers have been installed at all stations. Posters have been put at stations to raise awareness. Regular announcements on safety norms were being done inside trains and on the platforms as well.

People were allowed entry only after using hand sanitisers. While commuters are happy that the Namma Metro is finally back on track, many said that it would take them a few days to get comfortable with the new procedures and precautions.

“We are so used to rushing into the station and running towards the platform by swiping our cards. But now it is touchless swipe and even recharge is done online. There are markings within the train where one should stand and sit. Getting all that into mind will take some time,” said Pradeep M., a commuter.

Minimal frisking

To avoid contact, BMRCL has decided to have minimum frisking. Commuters have to put their luggage and belongings, including phones, wallets, and earphones, in a tray for baggage scanning. BMRCL has asked commuters not to carry any metallic object, and carry only one bag.

Some of the passengers are happy with the safety arrangements.

Anusha T. said, “I was a regular traveller from Indiranagar to Rajajinagar. As it was the first day, only a few passengers were travelling in the metro, but the number will increase in the coming days.”

Travel time

As BMRCL has taken elaborate safety measures at stations and inside trains, the total travel time will increase by a few minutes. At each station, boarding and de-boarding time has increased to 60-75 seconds.

“Earlier, I could get into the station quickly. However, now that will not be the case. Baggage checking takes time. I will have to leave early and wait for more time at the station. Since they are being done for the safety of the public, it is our duty and responsibility to plan accordingly and adhere to safety norms,” said Nanda Kishore, a bank employee and a regular commuter.

Mobile app to recharge cards

A few days ago, the BMRCL had announced that a mobile app will be made available for people to top-up smart cards. On Monday, a link was made available on the official website, but many users faced difficulty installing the ‘Namma Metro Mobile App’.

The BMRCL has advised passengers to use the card after one hour of making a payment for the top-up amount to reflect in the card. It has also advised passengers to use the card at least once for travel within seven days of topping up.