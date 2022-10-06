Namma Clinics will begin operations by December 15, says Health Minister

As many as 243 of the 438 clinics are being set up in BBMP limits.

The 438 Namma Clinics (health and wellness centres) will become functional in Karnataka by December 15. As many as 243 of the 438 clinics are being set up in BBMP limits, Health and Medical Education Minister K. Sudhakar said here on Thursday.

Addressing presspersons after inspecting a model clinic in Mahalakshmipuram, the Minister said each clinic will have a doctor, a nurse, a lab technician, and a ‘D’ group employee.

“The process of appointing 160 doctors has been completed and the BBMP has issued a notification to appoint the remaining doctors for the BBMP Namma Clinics. The appointments are expected to be completed by the end of this week. The recruitment of other supporting staff has been completed,” he said.

Pointing out that each ward in the city will have at least one Namma Clinic, the Minister said it will function like a primary health centre. In addition to providing healthcare, the clinics will focus on creating awareness about government healthcare schemes, he said.