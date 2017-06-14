‘Namma 100’ proving to be a boon to city police

The recently launched ‘Namma 100’ seems to be a providing a modicum of peace not only to citizens but also to the police. In the past, after failing to reach the helpline, people would directly call up the jurisdictional inspectors, assistant commissioners and deputy commissioners of police even in non-emergency cases.

But now, with all the calls being attended to by Namma 100 personnel, senior police officers are getting to focus on investigating their cases, said City Police Commissioner Praveen Sood. “The updated police control room is getting around 3,200 calls, most of which are not serious in nature. These are being resolved by the Hoysala staff,” he said.

The revamped police control room will soon be integrated with other helplines such as those for elders, women and children, as well as with emergency numbers for fire and ambulance. “The process of integration is already under way,” Mr. Sood said.

‘Response in two seconds’

According to the police chief, since the relaunch of Namma 100, which has a hundred telephone lines, the response time to distress calls has reduced to two seconds. Control room staff are equipped to handle up to 8,000 calls a day.

Apart from receiving the calls and dispatching Hoysalas for help, the control room has a team for feedback. The feedback staff will analyse the calls, response time and help provided to the caller. This analysis will not only help them enhance services, but will also keep the staff honest.