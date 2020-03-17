Nalapad booked for assaulting party worker

Mohammed Nalapad, son of MLA N.A. Haris, has been booked by the Vyalikaval police for allegedly assaulting a party worker on Sunday night.

Based on a complaint filed by Sachin Gowda, the police charged Nalapad and his gunman under assault and criminal intimidation. Nalapad has also filed a complaint, but it is being treated as a non-cognizable report, a senior police officer said.

The incident occurred at Gayatri Devi Park, where a debate programme was organised by the youth Congress under the aegis of Telugu Vignan Samiti.

When Sachin noticed that the son of another MLA was seated in the audience, he asked the organisers to allow him to sit on the dais. But the organisers ignored his request, following which Sachin raised the issue with senior Congress leaders.

Heated arguments ensued when the organisers accused Sachin of creating a ruckus. In the melee, Nalapad allegedly assaulted and threatened Sachin and his gunman joined him. Others intervened and rescued Sachin, who later filed a complaint.

While Nalapad’s complaint alleges that Sachin threatened and abused him, Sachin accused Nalapad and his gunman of assaulting him. The statements made in the complaint will be subjected to investigation for verification, Chetan Singh Rathore, DCP, Central Division, said.