NAL finalising production partner for HANSA-NG trainer aircraft 

August 08, 2023 09:37 pm | Updated 09:37 pm IST - Bengaluru

The National Aerospace Laboratories (NAL), which has developed HANSA-New Generation (NG), a two-seater trainer aircraft, is in the process of finalising a production partner to manufacture the aircraft.

HANSA-NG features a state-of-the-art glass cockpit, Rotax-912iSc sports engine and steerable nose wheel and is a successor to the HANSA aircraft which was developed two decades ago by NAL.

Production partner

“We are in the process of finalising our production partner; once it is done, we will support the production partner in the transfer of technology. The plan is that one aircraft will be made at NAL along with the production partner, and one aircraft will be built in their premises with our hand holding,” said NAL Director, Dr. Abhay Anant Pashilkar.

Dr. Pashilkar said that NAL has already done the technical selection of the production partner, and we are finalizing the commercial terms.

Between 2001 and 2010, NAL built 14 production versions of the old HANSA aircraft, of which 11 were delivered to DGCA, one aircraft to IIT-Kanpur and two aircraft were with NAL.

The upgraded HANSA-NG aircraft programme was initiated by NAL to meet the requirements of the Indian flying club and has been pitching that it is ideal aircraft for Commercial Pilot Licensing (CPL) due to its low cost and low fuel consumption.

Interest from flying clubs

“There is a lot of interest from the flying clubs of India because HANSA-NG is mainly meant to be an ab initio trainer, a two-seater aircraft meant for the flying clubs. We have received about 110 odd letters of intent from various users, mainly from the flying clubs but also for hobby and joy rides people are interested in using this aircraft. There is a healthy demand for our production partners to capitalize on them,” Dr. Pashilkar said.

NAL in March 2021 rolled out the HANSA-NG; it completed its maiden flight in September 2021, followed by the sea level trials at Puducherry from February 19 to March 5 and in May 2022, it also successfully completed in-flight engine relight tests at the aeronautical test range in Challakere, Chitradurga district.