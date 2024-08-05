NAAC to relax norms for education institutions in rural and remote areas under new accreditation system from September

The National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) that decided to launch the new Binary Accreditation system, breaking away from grades and instead scoring educational institutes from September 2024, has decided to relax norms for institutions from rural and remote areas mainly to encourage them to come forward and get accredited.

Addressing the media on Monday, August 5, in Bengaluru, Prof. Ganesan Kannabiran, Director, NAAC, said that while more than 50% of higher education institutions in the country were located in rural and remote areas, most of them have not applied for accreditation so far. “So these institutions will be given special consideration in the metrics used during the accreditation under the new binary accreditation system,” he said.

“There will not be much differences in the criteria for urban and rural colleges, but the threshold level will be different. Understanding the challenges institutions in rural areas face, we have organised a workshop for the representatives from the colleges located in rural and remote areas across the country,” he said.

“Fees under the new binary accreditation system will be reduced by 50% compared to the existing fees. There will be a little more reduction for institutions from rural and remote areas. We are also planning to moot a mentor system to help these institutions,” he explained.

