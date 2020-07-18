N. Manjunath Prasad is BBMP chief

Bengaluru

18 July 2020 14:21 IST

He replaces Anil Kumar who is transferred as Additional Chief Secretary, Department of Public Enterprises

Amidst the spike in the number of COVID-19 positive cases being reported in the city, the State government has transferred Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Commissioner B.H. Anil Kumar.

N. Manjunath Prasad has been posted in his place. Mr. Prasad, a notification said, has also been placed under concurrent charge as Principal Secretary (Disaster Management, Bhoomi and UPOR), Revenue Department.

Revenue Minister R. Ashok is said to have influenced the appointment of Mr. Prasad as BBMP Commissioner again, said sources. Incidentally, Mr. Prasad is one of the longest serving Commissioners, having served over three years, and preceded Mr. Anil Kumar.

Rumours of the possible transfer had been doing the rounds over the past few days. This after Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa openly expressed unhappiness over the spike in cases and the civic body’s lack of preparedness to tackle it.

While Mr. Yediyurappa has made statements against possible extension of the lockdown, Mr. Anil Kumar, as well as Mayor M. Goutham Kumar, had contradicted him by stating that the lockdown should be extended by another week to break the chain.

The State government also faced embarrassment due to Mr. Anil Kumar’s claims before the High Court of Karnataka on management of containment zones. The government recently appointed G. Kumar Naik, Principal Ssecretary, Department of Social Welfare, to ensure the standard operating procedures (SOPs) are properly implemented in the city, especially containment zones.

The recent controversy of renting out cots, beds and other infrastructure required in the Covid Care Centres (CCC), especially at Bangalore International Exhibition Centre (BIEC), also seems to have played a part in the government’s decision. That apart, several complaints have been filed against Mr. Anil Kumar with the Anti-Corruption Bureau. However, no FIRs have been filed as yet.

Mr. Anil Kumar has now been posted as Additional Chief Secretary, Department of Public Enterprises.

V. Rashmi Mahesh has been posted as Secretary, Department of Kannada and Culture, the notification said.