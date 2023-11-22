HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

N. Manjula appointed managing director in charge of K-RIDE by Karnataka government

November 22, 2023 06:12 pm | Updated 06:12 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Despite rail activists demanding that the government appoint a full-time managing director for the Rail Infrastructure Development Company (Karnataka)-K-RIDE, the agency which is implementing the Bengaluru Suburban Rail Project (BSRP), the State government has again appointed an incharge MD on Wednesday.

N. Manjula, who is secretary, Kannada and Culture Department, has been appointed in charge of the post of MD in K-RIDE, relieving Gaurav Gupta. A notification issued by the State government said that Ms. Manjula would hold the post with immediate effect till a new MD is selected.

The agency is a joint venture of the Ministry of Railways, and the State government established to implement a 148 km suburban rail project in the city.

Mr. Gupta was appointed in-charge MD of K-RIDE in August 2022.

Meanwhile, opposition BJP leaders urged the government to appoint a full-time MD. Bengaluru Central MP P.C. Mohan said, “The K-RIDE MD post is vacant, hampering Bengaluru’s Suburban Rail Project. A committed MD is essential for meeting deadlines. Regrettably, the Congress government’s use of temporary, non-full-time replacements reveals its lack of interest in executing this crucial project.”

Related Topics

Bangalore / railway

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.