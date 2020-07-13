Mysuru’s indoor stadium to become a COVID-19 Care Centre

In its bid to ramp up the COVID-19 preparedness in Mysuru another 1,000-plus beds will be added for patient care with the Chamundi Vihar Indoor Stadium identified as the second COVID-19 Care Centre.

“Mysuru is not facing any dearth of beds. All put together, the entire district has around 3,500 beds, which is adequate at this moment. We have identified the indoor stadium for adding 1,000-plus beds. If necessary, more such facilities will be identified as and when required based on the situation,” said Deputy Commissioner Abhiram G. Sankar.

Mr. Sankar said that local committees would be set up, engaging the local elected representatives, for controlling the spread in their jurisdiction.

The city’s first 650-bed COVID-19 Care Centre that has come up in the academic block of the Karnataka State Open University near Mysuru airport in Mandakalli will start treating patients from Tuesday. The new cases would be shifted to this centre.

The 55-room facility was readied in a record span of time after the district recorded a spike in cases over the last few weeks. At one point of time, Mysuru had no COVID-19 cases.

Asymptomatic and mild cases, which are certified by healthcare professionals, are isolated in homes. Over 100 patients have been isolated in their respective homes.